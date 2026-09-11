Refugee alleges assault by camp official in rehabilitation camp in TN's Mandapam, probe on

MADURAI: Tense scenes unfolded at the Sri Lankan Tamil Rehabilitation Camp in Mandapam when a sub-collector allegedly assaulted an inmate who approached him with a request to travel to Chennai for treatment. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

According to sources, the inmate D Jegannathan (53) is suffering from hernia and had sought permission to travel to Chennai for treatment a week ago. However, the application was not approved.

On Thursday, he requested a meeting with Sub-Collector of the Rehabilitation Camp Kalaimannan. During the meeting, an argument between the two, the Sub-Collector, allegedly removed his footwear and tried to attack him.

Others in the camp recorded the incident and circulated it on social media. Speaking to the TNIE, Jegannathan said, “I have hernia and other health issues. Although I had surgery, complications have arisen. To address these, I sought treatment in Chennai and requested leave.

But, my request was denied many times. I confronted the officer, who called me a dog and rascal. He attacked me in front of my relatives. We want permission to be directly issued by the collector.” When contacted, Collector M Sivaguru Prabhakaran said action would be taken on the matter.