Southern Railway achieves 100% electrification of 5,068-km broad gauge network

CHENNAI: With the completion of electrification works on the final 71 route kilometres (RKM) section between Pattukkottai and Karaikudi, Southern Railway has attained 100% electrification of 5,068 RKM of its broad gauge network in the zone.

The statutory inspection of the newly electrified Pattukkottai-Karailkkudi section was completed on Wednesday by Ganesh, principal chief electrical engineer of Southern Railway.

With the entire 5,068 RKM broad gauge network now electrified, Southern Railway can facilitate seamless electric train operations in the zone without the need for traction change.

Complete electrification will enhance operational flexibility, improve locomotive utilisation and contribute to more reliable and efficient train services. It will also support faster movement of trains while reducing dependence on fossil fuels, an official communication from Southern Railway noted.

Southern Railway introduced electric traction on May 11, 1931, when Madras became the second metropolitan city in India, after Bombay. In another significant milestone, 25 kV AC electrification was commissioned on the Madras Beach-Tambaram section in 1968, further expanding the zone’s electrified rail network.

Seamless operation

With the entire 5,068 RKM broad gauge network now electrified, Southern Railway can facilitate seamless electric train operations in the zone without the need for traction change.