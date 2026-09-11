Street walls, medians and parapets in TN's Thanjavur get a colourful makeover

THANJAVUR: The municipal corporation has adorned walls, medians and parapet structures along key thoroughfares of the city with colourful graffiti, attracting residents and tourists alike, as part of the “Poster-free city” initiative.

Launched in July 2026, the initiative has transformed stretches of Government Raja Mirasdar Hospital (RMH) Road leading to the 11th-century UNESCO monument, the Thanjavur Big Temple, with vibrant artwork. Similar efforts are under way along arterial roads including Gandhiji Road, Old Collectorate Road, Santhapillai Gate Road and Government Arts College Road.

The graffiti features a variety of themes, ranging from natural scenery with animals and floral patterns to traditional art forms such as Karagattam, Poikkal Kudhirai Attam and Kathakali. Social messages on rainwater harvesting and sports are also depicted. At the Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI), the walls showcase technical drawings.

“The initiative is welcomed. The walls near the Big temple are beautifully painted,” said R Ravichandran, project director of the “Azhagiya Thanjai” movement. He said walls along the Thanjavur Palace complex on East Main Street still remain defaced with posters. “These walls also need to be painted with colourful graffiti as a large number of tourists are visiting the palace com plex,” he said.