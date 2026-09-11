Three workers killed as church roof collapses in Vellore

VELLORE: Three workers were killed and 14 others injured after the roof of an under-construction church collapsed at Manjukrishnapuram in Thiruvalam, Vellore, on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 4.30 pm when concreting work was under way at the CSI Zion Hill Church, trapping several workers under the debris. The rescue operation continued until late Thursday evening as authorities worked to ascertain whether anyone else remained trapped under the rubble.

Four workers sustained severe injuries and were admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Adukkamparai and the CMC Hospital in Vellore. At least 10 others suffered minor injuries and were rescued, the police said.

The deceased were identified as John (39), a building contractor from Bengaluru; Emmanuel (45), a worker from Andhra Pradesh, who died while being taken to hospital; and Samuel (45), another worker from AP, whose body was later recovered from the debris.