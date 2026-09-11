Three workers killed as church roof collapses in Vellore

VELLORE: Three workers were killed and 14 others injured after the roof of an under-construction church collapsed at Manjukrishnapuram in Thiruvalam, Vellore, on Thursday.
The incident occurred around 4.30 pm when concreting work was under way at the CSI Zion Hill Church, trapping several workers under the debris. The rescue operation continued until late Thursday evening as authorities worked to ascertain whether anyone else remained trapped under the rubble.
Four workers sustained severe injuries and were admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Adukkamparai and the CMC Hospital in Vellore. At least 10 others suffered minor injuries and were rescued, the police said.
The deceased were identified as John (39), a building contractor from Bengaluru; Emmanuel (45), a worker from Andhra Pradesh, who died while being taken to hospital; and Samuel (45), another worker from AP, whose body was later recovered from the debris.
NDRF team deployed for rescue ops
Personnel from the Thiruvalam police station and Katpadi Fire and Rescue Services rushed to the spot soon after the collapse. A 30-member National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team and four sniffer dogs from its Arakkonam unit were also deployed for the rescue operation. Personnel from the Andhra Pradesh police were also present to assist, as the site is close to the state border.
Sources said the church authorities had recently circulated a poster announcing the concreting work of the roof scheduled for Thursday evening. Several workers had a providential escape as they had moved away from the building to have biryani being served near the premises when the roof collapsed, reducing the number of casualties.
Vellore Collector PS Leela Alex, Ranipet Superintendent of Police P Sibin and Katpadi MLA Dr M Sudhakar inspected the site. Alex said the police have been directed to investigate the circumstances that led to the collapse. The Thiruvalam police have registered a case. A probe is on.
Biryani saved workers
Several construction workers had a providential escape as they had moved away from the building to have biryani being served near the premises when the roof of the church collapsed, reducing the number of casualties.