Tiruchy residents seek new street nameboards with revised ward numbers

TIRUCHY: Residents in several localities complain that street nameboards mention old ward numbers and urged the city corporation to install boards with the correct details.

Tiruchy Corporation has 65 wards. A majority of the several streets does not have name boards, and in some places they are damaged, or defaced with posters. In some places, the boards feature old ward numbers even though reorganisation exercise was done in 2022 and the number of zones was increased from four to five. The issue is severe in Srirangam, Thiruvanaikoil, Chinthamani, Woraiyur, Palakkarai, Khajamalai, Thennur, Kattur and Ariyamangalam.

R Anand, a resident of Ariyamangalam, said, “The name board is missing in our area, and only the stand remains. People who are not familiar with the locality struggle to identify the street. Corporation officials visit the area regularly in connection with the water tank, but did not take any action to install a new board.” Delivery partners said they struggle a lot due to the lack of proper boards. The residents want street nameboards feature details such as the ward number, street name, and corporation zonal office details.

During the budget session in 2025, the Corporation had announced a plan to install new boards carrying the revised ward numbers. However, the work is yet to be taken up fully.