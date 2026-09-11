Tiruchy residents seek new street nameboards with revised ward numbers

TIRUCHY: Residents in several localities complain that street nameboards mention old ward numbers and urged the city corporation to install boards with the correct details.
Tiruchy Corporation has 65 wards. A majority of the several streets does not have name boards, and in some places they are damaged, or defaced with posters. In some places, the boards feature old ward numbers even though reorganisation exercise was done in 2022 and the number of zones was increased from four to five. The issue is severe in Srirangam, Thiruvanaikoil, Chinthamani, Woraiyur, Palakkarai, Khajamalai, Thennur, Kattur and Ariyamangalam.
R Anand, a resident of Ariyamangalam, said, “The name board is missing in our area, and only the stand remains. People who are not familiar with the locality struggle to identify the street. Corporation officials visit the area regularly in connection with the water tank, but did not take any action to install a new board.” Delivery partners said they struggle a lot due to the lack of proper boards. The residents want street nameboards feature details such as the ward number, street name, and corporation zonal office details.
During the budget session in 2025, the Corporation had announced a plan to install new boards carrying the revised ward numbers. However, the work is yet to be taken up fully.
Speaking to TNIE, Ward 23 councillor K Suresh Kumar said, “Many boards still carry old ward numbers, while some do not mention the current ward number at all. Chennai Corporation has included councillors’ names on some of its street boards, but we do not need such details. At the very least, the boards should carry basic and accurate information, including the ward number and the zone.”
Ward 60 DMK councillor Khajamalai Viji said, “For the past two years, there have been no boards in around seven areas, while several existing boards are completely damaged. This includes areas such as Sundar Nagar, Khajamalai and SMCE Colony. My ward was earlier Ward 42 and was changed to Ward 60 after the reorganisation. But in several places, the old Ward 42 boards are still in place.”
Tiruchy MP Durai Vaiko recently raised the issue with the Corporation and urged the Commissioner to replace boards that are boards are damaged or missing.
A Tiruchy corporation official said steps would be taken soon to replace the boards and update the ward numbers.