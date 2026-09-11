Tomato cultivation area reduces in TN

DHARMAPURI: Due to the water shortage in Dharmapuri, due El Niño's impact, the area for tomato cultivation has shrunk, causing tomato prices to rise to Rs 32 per kg in Palacode markets. Officials reported, "Cultivation has dropped to 700 hectares across the district, and farmers hope to recover the area with the onset of the northeast monsoon."

In Dharmapuri, tomatoes are annually cultivated across about 12,000 hectares. In August and September, the district typically cultivates about 1,300 to 1,500 hectares, depending on rainfall. But this year, due to El Niño, rainfall has eluded the district resulting in the failure of the southwest monsoon. Due to this, tomato cultivation has dropped to 700 hectares. Because of stable demand, tomato prices have reached Rs 32 per kg.

Speaking to the TNIE, P Settu, a wholesale trader from Palacode, said, "The Palacode market usually receives about 25 tonnes of tomatoes daily for trading. In recent weeks, however, arrivals have reduced to between 11 and 12 tonnes. This has resulted in a price hike. About 10 days ago, 1kg of tomatoes sold for Rs 15; on Thursday, it was between Rs 26 and Rs 32, depending on the quality."

Another farmer, B Sugumaran from Palacode, said, "At present, only farmers who have sufficient water for irrigation are planting tomatoes. With most lakes, dams and even wells failing, cultivation has drastically reduced. Without rain, the situation will continue."

However, horticulture department officials told the TNIE, "Because of El Niño almost all crops have been impacted in some minor way. As far as tomatoes are concerned, it is presently at 700 hectares. We expect the northeast monsoon to arrive early, so the situation should improve in the upcoming weeks."