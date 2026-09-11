Veteran Tamil scholar and 'Pattimandram' speaker Solomon Pappaiah dies at 90

CHENNAI: Veteran Tamil scholar and orator and Padma Shri awardee Solomon Pappaiah, 90, died at a private hospital in the city on Friday after suffering chest pain.

Born in 1936, Pappaiah was a former professor in the Tamil department of the American College. Known for his warm and humorous speaking style, he became a household name through his 'Pattimandram' (debate) programmes, where he used everyday incidents and social issues to connect with audiences.

His simple and engaging way of explaining Tamil literature also won him a wide following. Through a popular television programme, he regularly explained the Thirukkural and Sangam literature, introducing their richness and humour to a wider audience.

Pappaiah also appeared in a few Tamil films. In recognition of his contribution to the Tamil language and literature, he was conferred the Padma Shri, the country's fourth-highest civilian award, in 2021.

His death has left Tamil literary circles and his large following of admirers deeply saddened.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, in his condolence message, described his contribution to Tamil and said his death was an “irreplaceable loss to the Tamil-speaking world.”