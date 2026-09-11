Veteran Tamil scholar and 'Pattimandram' speaker Solomon Pappaiah dies at 90

CHENNAI: Veteran Tamil scholar and orator and Padma Shri awardee Solomon Pappaiah, 90, died at a private hospital in the city on Friday after suffering chest pain.
Born in 1936, Pappaiah was a former professor in the Tamil department of the American College. Known for his warm and humorous speaking style, he became a household name through his 'Pattimandram' (debate) programmes, where he used everyday incidents and social issues to connect with audiences.
His simple and engaging way of explaining Tamil literature also won him a wide following. Through a popular television programme, he regularly explained the Thirukkural and Sangam literature, introducing their richness and humour to a wider audience.
Pappaiah also appeared in a few Tamil films. In recognition of his contribution to the Tamil language and literature, he was conferred the Padma Shri, the country's fourth-highest civilian award, in 2021.
His death has left Tamil literary circles and his large following of admirers deeply saddened.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, in his condolence message, described his contribution to Tamil and said his death was an “irreplaceable loss to the Tamil-speaking world.”
"Through his speeches infused with humor, his profound mastery of Tamil, and his ability to bring social thoughts to the people in a simple manner, Professor Solomon Pappiah not only achieved this but also transformed forums from mere pastime events into platforms that provoke thought—his contribution therein is monumental," he wrote on X in Tamil.
Meanwhile, former chief minister and DMK president MK Stalin condoled Pappaiya's death, describing him as an expert in ancient Tamil literature and a skilled speaker known for his wit and simple language.
In a post written in Tamil on X, Stalin said Pappaiya had become inseparable from the daily lives of Tamils, with his 'Pattimandram' marking festivals such as Pongal and the Tamil New Year. He said Pappaiya had become "the grand emblem of contemporary Madurai itself" and credited him with creating a "Pappaiya tradition" of Tamil speakers.
Recalling his association with Pappaiya, Stalin said the veteran orator had shown affection towards both his father and former chief minister M Karunanidhi and him, regardless of whether the DMK was in power.
He recalled meeting Pappaiya at his home in Madurai last year, a few months after the orator had lost his wife. "Please take care of your health," Stalin recalled telling Pappaiya during the meeting.
"Tamil Mother has lost one of her precious children. I convey my deepest condolences and comfort to his family grieving the loss of Professor Solomon Pappaiya, to the people of Madurai, and to his admirers living across the world," Stalin wrote.