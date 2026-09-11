Youth hospitalised after alleged ‘assault by cops’ for theft in TN

TIRUNELVELI: A 28-year-old youth was allegedly attacked by two police personnel during the wee hours of Tuesday in connection with a theft case. The injured, identified as R Anthony, is receiving treatment at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH).

He told the TNIE that police personnel attached to the Veeravanallur police station forced him to give a false statement. Sources stated that Anthony had a pending theft case against him, which led to suspicions that he also committed the recent theft. He was detained by the police on Tuesday.

Anthony, who lost his parents, resides alone at his house in Vallathu Nambikulam village. “On Tuesday midnight, police visited my house, saying they wanted to question me in connection with a theft case. When I denied having committed any theft, they slapped me and took me to a church campus nearby and began thrashing me with canes.

As I screamed, the personnel — one in uniform and another in civil dress — took me to a building near Veeravanallur police station. After beating me, the police dropped me at my home,” he told the TNIE at TvMCH. He had marks and swelling on his hands, legs, and buttocks.

Upon information, volunteers of People’s Watch admitted Anthony to TvMCH. “One of the personnel who attacked me followed me and my sister in the hospital,” he said. When contacted, SP Vishwesh Balasubramaniam Shastri said he has initiated an inquiry.