After foul smell plaint, work on to fix water pipeline in Chennai

CHENNAI: A day after TNIE reported on residents of Periyar Nagar and Gandhi Nagar in Taramani receiving foul and discoloured water mixed with sewage for nearly a year, the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) inspected the affected streets in Ward 178 and disconnected 63 illegal motor connections, with minor repairs of damaged pipelines ongoing.

The inspection followed a residents’ protest over the sewage-contaminated water supply, which had forced several families to depend on canned water even for their daily needs.

CMWSSB officials, on Thursday, conducted the inspection and said adequate water quantity and pressure were maintained during the scheduled supply hours. The water supplied during this period was also found to be potable, they said. However, complaints of muddy and contaminated water continued to be received after the scheduled supply hours, the officials said.

They added the existing drinking water pipelines in the area were laid around 10 feet below ground level and were relatively old. As part of the 24x7 water supply scheme, the old pipelines have been replaced with new ones to improve the distribution network and reduce the possibility of contamination, they said.

The officials said the disconnection of the illegal motors will help to prevent unauthorised suction and pressure fluctuations in the distribution network. Further inspections and continuous monitoring are under way, and remedial measures will be taken wherever necessary.

Kumaran N (23), a Periyar Nagar resident, said officials had begun attending to the damaged pipelines following the news report. “The work is still on. However, the lines need a complete revamp. Officials have told residents that the work would begin in October,” he said, adding it should be taken up without any delay.