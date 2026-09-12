AIADMK flays costly Assembly-cum-secretariat project, CPI announces protest at site

CHENNAI: The leaders of several political parties, including TVK’s ally MDMK, opposed the Assembly-cum-secretariat project proposed in Foreshore Estate in Chennai, with CPI announcing a demonstration on Saturday (September 12) urging the government to shift the integrated complex to an alternative location.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami termed the Rs 1,200-crore project “unnecessary given the state’s financial constraints” and demanded that the government scrap the project, considering the potential effect on the fisherfolk in the area and traffic congestion.

The CPI claimed that the complex would affect the livelihood of fishermen in Foreshore Estate. CPM state secretary P Shanmugam on Friday said the government should arrive at a decision to build a new secretariat after convening an all-party meeting.

BJP leader Vanathi Srinivasan claimed that moving on with the project at the proposed site, which already faces congestion, would force the government to look for an alternative location within 10 years.

Meanwhile, MDMK leader Durai Vaiko said he had requested the CM to instead declare Tiruchy as the second capital and build a new secretariat there.

Earlier, PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss called the proposed site “unsuitable” and urged the CM to initiate preparations to establish an integrated administrative city outside Chennai. The DMK too has opposed the project.