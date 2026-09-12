Automated stock indent system rolled out in 484 liquor outlets across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: To improve transparency in stock management, the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) introduced an automated stock indent system on Thursday, which was rolled out on a trial basis at 484 outlets across the state.

The digital system will replace the manual process of raising liquor stock requirements by tracking stock at each outlet, sales, and requirements. The system has been implemented in 66 outlets in the Chennai region, 167 in Salem, 108 in Coimbatore, and 143 in Tiruchy.

A senior Tasmac official told TNIE that the corporation procures liquor from 11 Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) manufacturers and seven beer manufacturers. “Every month, Tasmac procures around 64.5 lakh cases of IMFL — 40 lakh cases of ordinary brands, 12.5 lakh cases of medium-range brands, and 12 lakh cases of premium brands — and around 50 lakh cases of beer.

Each IMFL manufacturer receives orders for around 5.8 lakh cases of alcohol, while each beer manufacturer gets orders for about 7.14 lakh cases,” the official said. He added, “The system would help Tasmac assess the requirements of outlets based on sales patterns and reduce excess or inadequate supply. It would also provide a digital record of the quantity and varieties supplied to each outlet.”

Contrarily, Tasmac employees claimed that such a procurement pattern would result in the unavailability of certain brands preferred by consumers at retail outlets. While consumers prefer fast-moving brands, officials try to push for equal opportunity for all brands through such a system, said a supervisor of a Tasmac outlet. “Customers take out their frustrations on staff when preferred brands are unavailable, sometimes leading to verbal abuse and attacks,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, Tasmac officials said the trial would be monitored to assess its effectiveness, technical issues and administrative benefits. If successful, the system is likely to be implemented statewide.