Banking services across TN hit as staff go on stir for five-day work week

CHENNAI: Banking services across the state took a hit on Friday as employees participated in the nationwide strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions pressing for the introduction of a five-day work week.

According to union members, most of the 60,000 bank employees in the state participated in the strike. Of the around 18,000 bank branches, most remained closed or operated with fewer staff, except scale 5 branches. Cheque clearance and other banking services were affected at several places. Demonstrations were also held at banks across the state.

The union said banks currently work from Monday through Saturday. The Indian Banks’ Association had agreed in March 2024 to a five-day work week, with an additional 40 minutes of customer service from Monday through Friday. The same was sent to the union finance ministry for approval, the union added.