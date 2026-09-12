Disintegration of SPA 100 per cent DMK’s fault: VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan

DHARMAPURI: VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan on Friday said that the DMK alone was responsible for the breakdown of the party-led alliance (Secular Progressive Alliance — SPA) after the 2026 Assembly elections. The Dravidian major’s rigid stance had strained its relationship with its allies, and this uncompromising posture has been the undoing of the SPA, he added.

Speaking at a public meeting in a private hall, where he participated in a wedding ceremony, Thirumavalavan said most of the DMK allies joined hands with the TVK post-elections, and the DMK was entirely to blame for its partners leaving the alliance.

He said, “As the leader of the alliance, the DMK bears the responsibility to respect and reinforce the alliance. Why did the relationship between the Congress and the DMK become bitter? Why did the Left parties and even the IUML, which had been allied with the DMK for decades, part ways? Why was the MDMK prevented from contesting in its own symbol? Parties that had long been in alliance with the DMK received fewer seats, while the DMDK, which had just allied with the DMK, got the lion’s share of the seats. It is 100% the DMK’s fault that these parties left the alliance.”