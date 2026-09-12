Few resorts in Anaikatti shutdown operations after Madras High Court order

COIMBATORE: Some of the eight resorts in the Anaikatti area that allegedly lack the required planning permissions and other approvals have stopped functioning following action by the district administration in accordance with the Madras High Court's directions.
Speaking to TNIE, Coimbatore District Collector Pavan Kumar G Giriyappanavar said officials from the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), along with the forest department, had conducted field inspections, served notices on the establishments and communicated the court's directions to them.
"We have to give the resorts some time, as per the DTCP norms, after serving notices. A committee comprising officials from the DTCP, revenue and forest departments, and panchayats, is examining the documents submitted by them. If the resorts fail to produce the required documents, including no-objection certificates (NOCs) from the departments concerned, the final process of sealing the premises will be initiated," the collector said.
On Thursday evening, Giriyappanavar convened a meeting with officials concerned to review the progress of the action against the eight establishments.
The Madras HC had directed the Coimbatore collector to seal eight resorts in No. 24 Veerapandi village near Anaikatti for allegedly operating without planning permission and other mandatory licences and approvals.
According to the court order, the establishments include SR Jungle Resort, Corniche Inn, Dolphins Resort and Restaurant, KK Selfie Point, Farm Retreat, Fire Fly Resort, Bharath Holidays Resort and Gmax Resort and Restaurant.
A random check by TNIE found that Dolphins Resort was not accepting room bookings. A staff member, contacted by TNIE posing as a prospective guest, confirmed that the resort was closed.
"Only the restaurant is open. People travelling between Coimbatore and Kerala can use it. We have also informed guests that the resort has been temporarily closed. The other resorts in Anaikatti have also stopped functioning," the staff member said.
However, SR Jungle Resort was found to be accepting bookings. A staff told TNIE that the resort had 38 rooms, of which only two were available for Saturday. A room was priced at `7,875, including complimentary breakfast, with check-in at 2 pm and check-out at noon the following day. The district administration will file a status report on September 18 related to the closure.