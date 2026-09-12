Few resorts in Anaikatti shutdown operations after Madras High Court order

COIMBATORE: Some of the eight resorts in the Anaikatti area that allegedly lack the required planning permissions and other approvals have stopped functioning following action by the district administration in accordance with the Madras High Court's directions.

Speaking to TNIE, Coimbatore District Collector Pavan Kumar G Giriyappanavar said officials from the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), along with the forest department, had conducted field inspections, served notices on the establishments and communicated the court's directions to them.

"We have to give the resorts some time, as per the DTCP norms, after serving notices. A committee comprising officials from the DTCP, revenue and forest departments, and panchayats, is examining the documents submitted by them. If the resorts fail to produce the required documents, including no-objection certificates (NOCs) from the departments concerned, the final process of sealing the premises will be initiated," the collector said.

On Thursday evening, Giriyappanavar convened a meeting with officials concerned to review the progress of the action against the eight establishments.