Fulvous Whistling-Duck spotted for first time in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Birdwatchers have recorded the Fulvous Whistling-Duck, a migratory species that normally breeds in southern Tamil Nadu, for the first time in Coimbatore.

A group of 11 birds was sighted by observers at Kurichi Lake in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

The Fulvous Whistling-Duck is a long-legged, long-necked waterfowl with rich caramel-buff or tawny-cinnamon plumage on the head, neck and underparts. It is rarely, if ever, seen in the western part of Tamil Nadu.

"When I was observing birds at Kurichi Lake, the Fulvous Whistling-Duck, a migratory species, was sighted in a group around 4.30 pm on Wednesday. The ducks were resting on the water. I observed them for a few minutes before they moved to the island," said R Karthikeyan, a birdwatcher from Coimbatore.

"This is the first confirmed record of the Fulvous Whistling-Duck in the Coimbatore area. The species has been recorded breeding in the southern part of Tamil Nadu, especially in Tirunelveli district," he said.The birds were photographed and identified by their characteristic whistling calls and distinctive plumage.

He noted that he could not relocate the ducks despite repeated attempts. "I uploaded the pictures of the group on an online birdwatching platform. I visited the same lake on Thursday morning and evening, and again on Friday morning, but the birds were not spotted. Based on my observations, the species prefers large lakes.

That is why they breed in water bodies in southern Tamil Nadu.As many lakes in Coimbatore receive sewage water, they are unlikely to breed here," he added.

While most ducks nest on the ground or among marsh vegetation, the Fulvous Whistling-Duck is known to nest in trees or tree hollows in some parts of its range, including India. Further monitoring will continue to determine whether the birds were merely passing through or may stay longer in the region.