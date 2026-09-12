Girl sexually harassed by teacher ends life in TN's Kallakurichi district

KALLAKURICHI: A Class 10 student of a government school near Kachirayapalayam in Kallakurichi district died at the Salem Government Medical College Hospital on Thursday night, three days after she allegedly attempted suicide following sexual harassment by a teacher. Kallakurichi police have arrested the teacher under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

According to police, the student was allegedly sexually harassed by the teacher at the school. He had allegedly called the girl to the teachers’ room during school hours, sexually harassed her and warned her not to disclose the incident to anyone.

Police said the student, who was under mental distress following the incident, attempted to kill herself at her house on Monday (September 7). She was initially admitted to a private hospital in Chinnasalem and later shifted to the Kallakurichi Government Medical College Hospital. She was subsequently referred to Salem Government Medical College Hospital for further treatment, where she was undergoing intensive care.