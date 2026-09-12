Honour killing bid: Dad hacks girl, her hubby in Tenkasi

TENKASI: In a suspected honour killing attempt, a 51-year-old man from the MBC community allegedly attacked his daughter and her BC-community husband with a sickle on Thursday night.

The assault, driven by the attacker’s opposition to their inter-caste marriage, took place at Sivagamipuram near Pavoorchatram in Tenkasi. The couple, who fell in love during their college days, had wed four months ago despite intense opposition from the bride’s parents.

The accused, E Murugan of Vadakku Ariyanayagipuram in Tirunelveli, has been arrested, and a case has been registered against him under BNS section 109 (attempt to murder), among others. His daughter Sushmitha (20) and her husband T Akash (21) of Alangulam are currently undergoing treatment at the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH). While Akash, who sustained severe injuries to his head, hand and legs, remains critical, Sushmitha is stable.

According to sources, the couple fell in love while studying at a private college at Idaikal village in Tirunelveli. After completing their studies last year, they continued to be in touch with each other and decided to marry. However, when Sushmitha informed her parents of their decision, they sternly opposed the marriage, citing caste differences, and warned her. Despite this, the couple got married and shifted to a rental house in Sivagamipuram village four months ago, sources said.