Madurai will get one of 7 proposed nursing colleges: Minister Arunraj

MADURAI: A nursing college would be established in Madurai as part of the government’s plan to start seven nursing colleges across the State, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr K G Arunraj said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, the minister said “All legal hurdles regarding the appointment of nurses have been cleared.

The state government would appoint 4,500 nurses through the district health society. In the first phase, a total of 2,500 nurses who are working on a temporary basis have been made permanent. The government would take steps to regularise other eligible employees in a phased manner.”

The minister also stated that the government plans to create around 3,500 posts across 24 categories in the healthcare sector, including nursing assistants, physician assistants and other support staff.

Further, Dr Arunraj said a master plan would be prepared to develop the Government Rajaji Hospital, keeping in mind its requirements for the next 30 to 50 years. The plan would address issues such as ageing buildings and space constraints and provide for integrated facilities.

Recalling Chief Minister’s announcement that Cancer Care Mission would be implemented in the state at a cost of Rs 673.44 crore, the minister said Madurai would be among the five districts where regional cancer treatment centres would be established.

It would be established on the premises of the old Ramanathapuram Collectorate campus at a cost of Rs 84 crore, The Minister, along with the MLAs of Madurai East and Madurai North, inspected various facilities at Government Rajaji Hospital and held discussions with doctors, nurses and other hospital staff.