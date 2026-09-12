Reply to petition against online issuance of documents within two weeks, TN told

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday ordered notice to the state government and the transport commissioner seeking their reply to a petition challenging the issuance of digital driving licence and registration certificate (RC) for motor vehicles from September 12, 2026.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan directed the respondents to file reply within two weeks.

The petition was filed by Force Identification Private Limited, which is engaged in printing and supply of secure cards. It said such cessation of the existing mode of delivery cannot be brought about merely through an internal departmental communication authorising such exclusive cutover.

The petitioner also said the digital licence and RC cannot be downloaded by persons who don’t have Android phones. Advocate General Vijay Narayan submitted that the digital services are being rolled out with an intention to wipe out corruption. Such an electronic system has been introduced in Rajasthan, Kerala and Assam, he added.