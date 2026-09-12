Residents threaten to boycott Dharapuram bypoll over lack of basic amenities

TIRUPPUR: More than 1,000 residents of Metro City, near Dharapuram, announced that they will boycott the upcoming Dharapuram Assembly constituency bye-election, alleging that basic amenities have not been provided in their locality for the past 15 years.

Metro City, located along the Dharapuram-Alangiyam Road in Kavundachipudur panchayat under Dharapuram Panchayat Union, has more than 300 houses and a population of over 1,000.

Residents alleged that essential facilities such as roads, drainage, drinking water, streetlights and garbage bins have remained inadequate for the past 15 years.

"We have submitted several petitions to government officials, MLAs and Ministers seeking solutions to our problems. However, no concrete action has been taken so far," the residents alleged.

In this environment, with the Dharapuram Assembly constituency bye-election approaching, residents have put up banners announcing their decision to boycott the election.

They also appealed to political parties not to visit their locality seeking votes until their demands are addressed.

"A slight rain received in the area on Thursday night resulted in rainwater stagnating on the roads. This has caused difficulties for two-wheeler riders and increased the risk of accidents," they said.

On Friday morning, residents staged a protest by raising slogans and displaying banners demanding that the authorities immediately provide basic amenities in the locality.

"Provide basic amenities immediately; until then, we will boycott the election," the residents added.

A senior official of the revenue department said, "We have instructed the concerned Block Development Officer to hold discussions regarding this matter. Action will be taken on their demands after the by-election. Because nothing can be done while the MCC is in force."