Rs 1.3-cr fund to set up alumni association in 65 government colleges in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Giving a fresh push to alumni participation in the higher education sector, the state government has sanctioned Rs 1.30 crore towards formation of alumni association in 65 government engineering and polytechnic colleges.

With each institution receiving Rs 2 lakh as part of the initiative, colleges have been told to use the one-time funding to conduct outreach activities and organise meetings for their alumni.

Through alumni associations, colleges can tap into the experience, expertise, professional networks and resources of their former students to support present-day students and improve institutional development.

The funding covers 11 government engineering collegesand 54 government polytechnic colleges.

A higher education official said a notable example of alumni involvement has emerged from the Alagappa Chettiar Government College of Engineering and Technology, Karaikudi. During the academic year 2026-27, the government motivated the college’s alumni association to mobilise Rs 75 crore towards establishment of the Alagappa Incubation Forum and Research Park.

The proposed research park is planned as an integrated ecosystem bringing together academia, research institutions, industries, start-ups, and government agencies.

“Our aim is to build similar strong alumni associations across government colleges. The alumni can actively participate in the growth of their alma mater,” said a higher education department official. In IITs, the financial contributions from the alumni help a lot in promoting research. The same can be replicated in state government institutions, the official remarked.

“The placement record in our engineering and polytechnic colleges is very good. We need to unite our well placed alumni,” the official said, adding that the association formation work has commenced in many colleges.