Saddled with stock, school uniform makers in TN's Tiruchy district resist design change

TIRUCHY: Garment manufacturers in Puthanatham near Manapparai in Tiruchy district have urged the state to defer the proposed change in school uniform design to 2028-29, stating that they already hold substantial stock of both fabric and stitched uniforms for 2026-27 and 2027-28, and any changes before that would lead to losses.

A month ago, School Education Minister A Rajmohan had indicated that the government was considering changes to the existing uniform design.

According to members of Puthanatham Readymade Garments Manufacturers Welfare Association, the cluster comprises over 50 manufacturing units supporting 400 families.

Apart from uniforms, the units also produce garments such as shirts, trousers and nightwear, but a significant share of their revenue comes from uniform-related production. The cluster supplies both uniform cloth and ready-made garments across TN, sourcing raw materials from Mumbai, Surat and Ahmedabad.

TAK Hidayatullah, secretary of the association, said, “We have nearly `5 crore worth of stock ready, including both fabric and stitched uniforms sufficient for the current academic year (2026-27) and fabric for the next (2027-28). If the design is changed now, the entire stock will have no market,” he said.