Tamil Nadu: State honours for Solomon Pappaiah's final rites

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government, on Saturday, announced that State honours would be accorded at the final rites of Tamil scholar Solomon Pappaiah, who died in Madurai on Friday. The announcement came just hours before his final rites.

“Honouring the contribution of Professor Solomon Pappaiah to the world of Tamil literature, State honours will be accorded at his final journey today," the announcement from the government said.

Although Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and the Minister had profusely lauded Pappaiah’s contribution to Tamil language and literature in their condolence messages, neither had initially announced that State honours would be accorded at his funeral.

This drew strong reactions on social media, with many pointing out that the TVK government had been liberal in according State honours to several prominent personalities who died recently. They also urged the government to accord State honours to Pappaiah.

On Friday, when asked about State honours to the late scholar, Law Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar, after paying homage to the mortal remains of Pappaiah, said, "The government would take a decision after consultations."

Since assuming office on May 10, 2026, the TVK government has accorded State honours to four prominent personalities - veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja, who was laid to rest in Theni with full State honours and a gun salute; filmmaker-actor K Bhagyaraj, whose final rites in Chennai were accorded full State honours; acclaimed poet and Sahitya Akademi awardee Puviyarasu, whose cremation in Coimbatore was conducted with State honours and a gun salute; and Sahitya Akademi award-winning writer Poomani, whose final rites near Kovilpatti were also conducted with full State honours. The honours were announced by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay in recognition of their contributions to Tamil cinema and literature.