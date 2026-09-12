Tamil Nadu to set up Sipcot park on 424-acre land near Parandur

CHENNAI: The state government has decided to establish a Sipcot industrial park on 424 acres of land in Maduramangalam village in Kancheepuram district. The state has also planned to set up a semiconductor and electronics manufacturing park within the complex at a cost of Rs 175 crore.

The site proposed for the industrial project is located nearly 10 kilometres from Parandur. Recently, the commissioner of land administration issued a gazette notification for acquiring the remaining land parcels and directed the Kancheepuram district revenue officer (land acquisition) and other officials to inspect the site.

While making the announcement in the Assembly on August 31, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay said the project at Maduramangalam would attract investments of around `2,000 crore and generate nearly 5,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities.

Meanwhile, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday opposed the government’s move to acquire agricultural land in Maduramangalam for establishing the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing park.

He urged the government to drop the land acquisition plan and instead establish the project on government-owned land or land already acquired by the state.

“If an airport requiring more than 5,000 acres can be shifted, why cannot a semiconductor park requiring only 35 acres be shifted to another location?” he asked, highlighting that the government had abandoned the Parandur airport project citing the need to protect agricultural land.