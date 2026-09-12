TN to stop issuing physical driving licence, RC smart cards from today

CHENNAI: The state government will from September 12 stop issuing physical copies of driving licences (DLs) and registration certificates (RCs), with applicants instead being allowed to download the documents online free of cost.

While it was announced that applicants can download digitally signed versions of the documents from September 15, an order issued by the home (transport) department on September 10 stated that digital DLs and RCs would be made available for download on the same day they successfully complete their driving test or register a vehicle.

The digital documents, carrying a QR code for verification, will be treated as valid and accepted, including during inspections by the traffic police, RTOs and other enforcement agencies. The state currently prints around 30 lakh chip-embedded smart cards every year for DLs and RCs, and despatches them through Speed Post. Applicants pay Rs 250 per card.

Transport department officials told TNIE that the move would make the process of obtaining DLs and RCs seamless and spare applicants the hardship of making repeated visits to the RTO.

An official said the decision was also influenced by continued complaints of malpractices involving employees of third-party agencies engaged in printing and distributing smart cards, allegedly in collusion with touts, brokers or driving schools. Frequent technical glitches in the card-printing and distribution process had also delayed the delivery of documents to applicants.