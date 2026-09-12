Treat physical education as core curriculum, says Tamil Nadu Governor

Highlighting India's growing global standing, he said the country is currently hosting the BRICS Summit 2026 in New Delhi and added, "We need to play a big role not just on the geopolitical stage, but also on grounds and fields."

Calling for data-driven discussions, the Governor said there should be a clear assessment of how many schools and colleges have proper physical education infrastructure, how many have trained physical educators, and how many students actively participate.

"We need data on all this to understand the difficulties in propagating physical education," he said.

"If you need any help, the government is with you, and I will personally help you," he assured.

Describing the National Education Policy 2020 as the first policy that is highly student-centric, he said it moves away from being teacher- and institution-centric.

"Like how it is said we need a sound mind for a sound body, we must also understand that we need a sound body for a sound mind," he added.

After the event, the Governor visited Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam. It may be noted that the print and visual media journalists were denied permission to cover the event, citing 'security concerns' despite the invitation to the media houses from the organisers.