TVK MLA's claim of admitting woman at care home triggers row

COIMBATORE: Kavundampalayam TVK MLA Kanimozhi Senthosh has once again landed in controversy after her supporters claimed she was solely responsible for rescuing and admitting to a home a 32-year-old woman with an intellectual disability who was allegedly sexually harassed by a minor boy near Thudiyalur in Coimbatore last week.

The victim was assaulted while sitting on a roadside platform near NGGO colony, where a minor boy sexually harassed her under the influence of alcohol, and stray dogs later chased him away. The matter came to light when local police reviewed CCTV footage in the area while investigating another crime.

Aside from legal proceedings, members of the local branch of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) reportedly attempted to have her admitted to a shelter for her safety, with the MLA providing a recommendation letter. Currently, both TVK and SDPI members claim they were the ones responsible for the effort.

A week after the incident, supporters of Kavundampalayam TVK MLA Kanimozhi circulated a message on social media on Friday claiming that the woman was safely admitted to a private home through the MLA's efforts. On the flip side, the claim has drawn criticism from the locals, as they claimed that the woman was admitted to a home through efforts of the locals affiliated with SDPI. Meanwhile, they met reporters on Friday and told them the same.