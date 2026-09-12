Vellalore project put on hold after councillors flag pollution concerns

COIMBATORE: The proposed waste-to-energy plant project at the Vellalore dumpyard came under sharp criticism during the monthly council meeting of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) on Friday, with councillors from both the DMK and AIADMK expressing concerns over pollution and its possible impact on residents in the surrounding areas.

The meeting, chaired by Mayor K Ranganayaki and attended by Commissioner Katta Ravi Teja, witnessed heated exchanges among councillors on several issues. Over 120 resolutions were tabled and passed during the meeting.

AIADMK councillors Prabhakaran and Ramesh staged a protest outside the council hall before the meeting, holding placards opposing the waste-to-energy plant project.

They later raised slogans inside the hall and urged other councillors to oppose the proposal, calling it a major public issue.

During the discussion, several councillors said the project could increase air pollution and affect groundwater and drinking water in the Vellalore area. They also questioned the need to proceed with the tender process without addressing concerns raised by residents.

Following the opposition, Mayor Ranganayaki announced that the tender-related work for the project would be kept on hold. The commissioner said a detailed report on the project would be prepared and a decision would be taken after consultations.

The council also witnessed a brief verbal exchange between DMK and Congress councillors after some DMK members criticised the TVK government and the Chief Minister after failing to call on the CCMC people's representatives and officials to bestow the best civic body award. Congress councillor Alagu Jeyapal objected to the remarks, leading to a heated exchange in the hall.