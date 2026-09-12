Yaga sala rituals for Madurai temple consecration starts

MADURAI: The main yaga sala rituals for the consecration of the Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, scheduled for September 17, commenced on Friday. A total of 180 yaga kundams have been set up and hundreds of priests performing rituals. The consecration is scheduled between 7.40 am and 8.10 am on September 17. The rituals would continue in multiple rounds until then.

To facilitate preparations, the HR&CE department announced that darshan for devotees in the sanctum of Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar would be suspended from Friday until the completion of the consecration.

The restriction has been imposed to facilitate preparatory works, including repairs at the sanctum and the application of ashtabandhanam, a paste that binds the idol with the pedestal. The temple authorities will issue around 11,000 colour-coded passes to regulate the movement of devotees, and prevent overcrowding.

The devotees will be divided into seven zones, with each colour assigned a specific viewing area and entry route. A few devotees sought transparency in the pass allocation, pointing out that limited visibility could leave many dependent on LED screens to watch the rituals. “Devotees who are unable to get a proper view of the rituals may have to rely on LED screens. The allocation of passes should therefore be more transparent,” said devotee K Saravanan.

To ensure safety, police and corporation issued notice to residents along Chithirai Veethi and Avani Moola Veethi, directing them not to allow outsiders into their homes. Dilapidated and old buildings have been identified and their owners instructed to prevent entry.