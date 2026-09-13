Dilapidated TNHB quarters raise safety concerns across Madurai

MADURAI: With several decades-old government quarters showing signs of structural deterioration, concerns are mounting over the safety of occupants in Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) properties across Madurai district, including those in DRO Colony, Avaniapuram and the Periyar bus stand area. As many as 714 of the 1,698 houses have been identified for demolition, according to an RTI response obtained by TNIE.

The figures reveal that more than 40% of the housing stock maintained by the Housing Board in the district has reached a stage warranting demolition.

While 746 houses are classified as being in good condition, another 238 have been categorised as inhabitable, indicating the extent of deterioration among the ageing quarters.

The RTI response further showed that 1,474 of the 1,698 houses are more than 10 years old. Of these, only 487 houses are currently allotted to occupants, while 83 houses remain vacant. Residents of the quarters, particularly those in DRO Colony, said several buildings had not received adequate periodic maintenance despite being decades old.

“Several houses are very old and require immediate attention. Instead of waiting until the buildings become unsafe, the department should carry out periodic maintenance in quarters that can still be occupied,” a resident said, requesting anonymity.

Residents said regular inspections and timely repairs would help prevent deterioration and reduce the safety risks faced by those living in the quarters. They also urged officials to prioritise repair works in houses classified as habitable. A senior Housing Board official said the quarters in DRO Colony were nearly 45 years old and that action was being taken based on complaints received from residents.