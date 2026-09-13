Festival rush chokes Chennai roads; trains overcrowded

CHENNAI: Chennai’s GST Road and suburban railway stations witnessed a heavy rush on Friday and Saturday as people headed to their hometowns ahead of the three-day Vinayagar Chaturthi holiday weekend, with the festival falling on Monday.

Trains bound for the southern districts saw heavy rush, with the Kanyakumari Express particularly crowded on both days. People were seen hanging from train doors and several passengers complained about unreserved passengers crowding reserved coaches and space near doors and restrooms.

Traffic remained heavy on the GST Road, particularly from Pallavaram and Chromepet to Tambaram, Perungalathur, Urapakkam, Kilambakkam and Singaperumal Koil. Cars, government buses, private omnibuses, vans and autorickshaws were all headed towards the southern districts.

A senior traffic police official said vehicle movement was heavy, but there was no major congestion. The rush was also attributed to the auspicious day for marriages, with vehicles carrying wedding parties adding to the traffic volume along the GST Road.

At Kilambakkam, passengers waiting along the roadside to board private omnibuses and pedestrians crossing the GST Road to reach the bus terminus added to the pressure. Police personnel were deployed at key junctions in Tambaram to regulate traffic.

Some passengers alleged bus tickets were cancelled at the last minute and that they were asked to board a different bus. Speaking to reporters, two youngsters said, “We bought tickets a month ago to go to Theni. Half an hour after the scheduled starting time of 9 pm, we were asked to take a different bus. Also, we booked for eight persons, but tickets have been cancelled for five and diverted to a different bus for the three. We are not getting any proper response from transport officials here.”

When asked about this, an official from MTC told TNIE the passengers had themselves cancelled the tickets and were claiming that they had been cancelled at the last minute.