Madras HC quashes case on 14 for protest against ‘Palestine genocide’

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered the quashing of a case pending before a judicial magistrate court in Gudalur against 14 persons in connection with a protest against Israel over the genocide in Palestine.

The police had registered an FIR for unlawful assembly and raising slogans in support of the Palestinian people during the protest held on October 5, 2025, at Gudalur (Nilgiris district). The judicial magistrate court took cognisance of the case filed under sections 189 (2) (unlawful assembly) and 126 (2) (wrongful restraint) of BNS.

Praying for quashing the case, the protesters, including P P Mohamed, filed the petition in the high court.

The counsel for the petitioners submitted that they had not committed any offence as alleged by the prosecution, while the government counsel (criminal side) stated that the investigation was almost over and the final report was filed in the court; and so, the case should not be quashed.