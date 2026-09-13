Maize price up, TN poultry farms feel pinch

NAMAKKAL: The centre’s ethanol blending policy, which has steadily expanded the use of maize as a feedstock for ethanol production, is increasing demand for maize, raising concerns among Namakkal’s poultry industry insiders as the crop is also a major ingredient in poultry feed. With maize prices already rising, poultry stakeholders fear that further diversion of the crop for ethanol could increase feed and egg production costs.

The increased demand has had an effect across the poultry sector, with maize prices rising from around Rs 22 per kg to as much as Rs 30 per kg over the past year — an increase of nearly 36%. Industry representatives said larger quantities of maize were being channelled towards ethanol this year, intensifying competition for the crop.

P V Senthil, president of the Livestock and Agri Farmers Trade Association, said rising demand for ethanol could significantly affect poultry farmers as there was no easy replacement for maize.