Nepal flood shows need to rethink development in Himalayas: Experts

CHENNAI: The disaster in Nepal has underlined the need to rethink infrastructure and development in the Himalayan region, experts said at IGNITION, a monthly conversation series hosted by journalist Shoma Chaudhury, on Friday.

Dr Jagdish Krishnaswamy, water expert and dean at Indian Institute for Human Settlements, said climate change is leading to extreme rain, increasing risks to settlements and infrastructure. He called for seasonal restrictions on tourism and pilgrimage in vulnerable areas and stronger early-warning systems.

Dr Harini Nagendra, director, School of Climate Change and Sustainability at Azim Premji University, said increasing vulnerability to climate change is partly due to infrastructure being built in unsuitable areas. For Chennai, she advocated restoring coastal mangroves and reconnecting waterways. She also stressed protecting wetlands and restoring native ecosystems.