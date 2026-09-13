Pandian seeks action over pollution of Thirumanimutharu

SALEM: The Tamil Nadu All Farmers' Association's coordination committee president P R Pandian on Saturday urged the state government to take urgent steps to prevent dyeing unit effluents from being discharged into the Thirumanimutharu River, alleging that the pollution was posing a threat to Salem residents and the Cauvery.

He also urged the government to construct a dam at Rasimanal and take legal steps to prevent Karnataka from proceeding with the proposed Mekedatu Dam.

Speaking to reporters in Salem after inspecting sewage accumulation in the Thirumanimutharu River, Pandian said the river had been reduced to a sewage channel for over three decades. "Salem city is becoming uninhabitable because of this," he said.

He urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to form a high-level panel to inspect the issue and take immediate action to prevent the discharge of untreated effluents. Pandian also alleged that four sewage treatment plants established within Salem corporation limits were not functioning effectively.

"As the polluted water eventually joins the Cauvery, the drinking water source is being put at risk," he said. Pandian also announced that a major hunger strike would be organised in Salem soon, demanding action to stop the pollution of the river.