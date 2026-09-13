Power disruption hits Tiruchy rural pockets, sparks protest

TIRUCHY: A sharp spike in electricity demand to around 550 MW amid soaring temperatures over the past three weeks has triggered power disruptions across Tiruchy district, with officials citing load shedding as the reason. This triggered protests from villagers along the Dindigul-Tiruchy-Manapparai road on Friday evening.

Over 200 villagers of Chatrapatti, Ariyavur, and Ammapettai blocked traffic for nearly two hours between 7.30 pm and 9.30 pm, alleging frequent night-time outages over the past week. Villagers demanding immediate restoration of regular power supply.

Officials from the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited and the police later pacified the protesters, assuring that the issue would be resolved within a day or two.

This was not the first such protest over power disruptions in Tiruchy. On September 4, around 50 villagers blocked the Tiruchy- Karur highways at Pettavaithalai over power cuts in their area. The protest disrupted vehicular movement, with Commuters travelling from Chennai and northern districts like Dindigul and Theni for the Vinayagar Chaturthi weekend were also impacted.

According to residents, power cuts lasting up to two hours have been occurring at night, severely affecting daily life. “The outages are frequent and unpredictable, especially at night,” said T Manivannan of Chatrapatti. The issue is not isolated. Several rural areas, including Manapparai, Musiri, Thuraiyur and Manachanallur, have reported intermittent disruptions, though mostly for shorter durations.

Thuraiyur MLA and Deputy Speaker M Ravisankar termed the complaints “politically motivated.” However, senior TNPDCL officials acknowledged that disruptions have occurred, attributing them to load shedding necessitated by rising demand.