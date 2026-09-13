Residents urge health dept to set up GH at Eriyur

DHARMAPURI: Due to the severe lack of emergency medical care for critical issues like snake bites and childbirth complications, residents of Eriyur have urged the health department to upgrade the Upgraded Primary Health Care Centre (UPHC) into a government hospital. Currently, patients facing medical emergencies must travel nearly 22 km to Pennagaram for treatment.

Eriyur block in Pennagaram taluk is one of the most isolated hill areas in Dharmapuri, with a population of over 1.5 lakh people. To cater to the needs of the local population, the PHC was upgraded to an UPHC offering 24x7 healthcare services.

"The treatment offered here is limited and in emergencies, people are forced to travel nearly 22 km to Pennagaram or nearly 30 km to Mettur for treatment. Because the roads are hilly and the terrain is challenging, transporting patients is difficult," residents said.

Speaking to TNIE, K Narasmian said, "In Eriyur, a vast majority of the people rely on agriculture for livelihood, while most of the other areas border the forests. Because of the terrain or agricultural land, a large number of snakes are present. Every month, we see at least 10 to 12 cases of snake bites reported. In such situations, we can only receive first aid here and then transport patients to Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital, nearly 50 km away or Pennagaram Government Hospital 22 km away.

In such situations, there is a high chance that people could be affected."

Another resident, N Pranavkumar from Sunganatham said, "The present UPHC offers good treatment and we have no complaints, but our isolation and lack of access to emergency treatment is a disadvantage. In the case of an accident the UPHC has only one doctor and offers only first aid, to stabilize the patient. Most severe cases are transported to the Pennagaram GH, which is difficult for people to reach."

When TNIE spoke to V Rajendran, deputy director of the health service, he said, "A proposal has been sent to the state government with this demand for need of Eriyur Government hospital. The decision rests with the state government."