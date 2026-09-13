TN blames wind energy disruption for power outages

CHENNAI: Amid a series of public protests over unannounced, frequent and prolonged power outages in various parts of the state, Minister for Electricity C T R Nirmal Kumar on Saturday attributed the power shortage reported over the past two days to a disruption in wind power generation.

Stating it on his official social media handle, Nirmal Kumar said the shortage was being experienced not only in Tamil Nadu but also in several other states. He added that the state had procured adequate power and that normal power supply has been restored across the state since Friday evening.

Meanwhile, the government, in a statement, said Tamil Nadu had witnessed an increase in power demand due to the prolonged summer this year. At the same time, reduced wind speeds resulted in lower-than-expected wind power generation, leading to technical issues such as voltage fluctuations.

To meet the increasing demand, the electricity board has taken steps to procure an additional 2,000 MW of power from various companies and the open market. At present, the power grid is reliable, and a team of senior officials is continuously monitoring the grid and power supply situation and issuing necessary instructions, it added.