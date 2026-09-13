TN youth loses hand after negligent treatment at Siddha centre

DHARMAPURI: The Pennagaram police registered a case against two people at a Siddha Bone Setting centre for administering wrong treatment that caused a 24-year-old youth to lose his hand.
The Pennagaram police registered a case against Kadirvel (48), administrator of Perumal Gounder Bone setting hospital and a employee Vijaykumar (35) for improper treatment.
Police sources said, "Last month, 24-year-old S Anbumani, a native of Kaliyanur in Komoarapalayam, sustained an accident that injured his left hand and came to the bone setting centre for treatment in Nallampatti. Anbumani confirmed that his hand was broken from the accident and produced X-rays.
However, Vijaykumar, who treated him, refused to look at the X-ray and administered treatment by bandaging the injured hand only after reading his pulse. No other treatment was administered.
Two days later, when the pain had not subsided, Anbumani returned and reported the situation. At that time Vijaykumar cleaned the wounds which were discharging pus, and bandaged the hand again without administering further treatment.
Since the treatment offered no relief, Anbumani sought a second opinion at a private hospital in Coimbatore, where doctors found severe gangrene forming on his left arm. Doctors urged him to amputate his left hand completely as he was at threat of facing life threatening consequences. Following this, doctors amputated his arm.
On Friday, Anbumani filed a complaint with the Pennagaram police and a case was registered."
Police added, "A case has been registered under BNS 125 (b) for rash or negligent acts that endanger human life or personal safety. The medical practitioner, Vijaykumar, has been arrested and we are searching for Kadirvel."