TN youth loses hand after negligent treatment at Siddha centre

DHARMAPURI: The Pennagaram police registered a case against two people at a Siddha Bone Setting centre for administering wrong treatment that caused a 24-year-old youth to lose his hand.

The Pennagaram police registered a case against Kadirvel (48), administrator of Perumal Gounder Bone setting hospital and a employee Vijaykumar (35) for improper treatment.

Police sources said, "Last month, 24-year-old S Anbumani, a native of Kaliyanur in Komoarapalayam, sustained an accident that injured his left hand and came to the bone setting centre for treatment in Nallampatti. Anbumani confirmed that his hand was broken from the accident and produced X-rays.

However, Vijaykumar, who treated him, refused to look at the X-ray and administered treatment by bandaging the injured hand only after reading his pulse. No other treatment was administered.

Two days later, when the pain had not subsided, Anbumani returned and reported the situation. At that time Vijaykumar cleaned the wounds which were discharging pus, and bandaged the hand again without administering further treatment.