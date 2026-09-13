Two-wheelers used for bus driving licence test in TN

CHENNAI: Flagging major irregularities in the issuance of driving licences, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has alleged that as many as 10,060 two-wheelers were used for conducting driving tests for issuing licences to operate private buses, omni buses, trucks and other heavy vehicles in Tamil Nadu.

The CAG report tabled in the Assembly on September 8 was based on a field audit conducted at Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) between July 2024 and April 2025 and analysis of official data from the VAHAN and SARATHI portals and other relevant records.

The CAG noted that vehicles with a gross vehicle weight of more than 12,000 kg are classified as Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs), and RTO officials are required to assess applicants’ skills and knowledge to operate such vehicles competently while issuing driving licences.

Buses, trucks, lorries, and other such vehicles are categorised as Heavy Motor Vehicles. However, the audit found that 37,462 vehicles belonging to other categories — including cars, jeeps, vans and 10,060 two-wheelers — were used in driving tests conducted for issuing HMV licences.

The state transport department, in its reply to the audit in August last year, said it would seek explanations from the officials concerned. However, no report had been submitted to the audit authorities as of December last year, the CAG said. However, the audit report did not specify in how many of these cases HMV licences were eventually issued.