Two youths held for possessing and attempting to sell a dead wild jumbo's molar in TN

TIRUPPUR: Two tribal youths were arrested for allegedly possessing and attempting to sell a molar of a female wild elephant in the Amaravathi forest range, under Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), in Tiruppur district on Thursday.

The accused were identified as P Surya (30) of the Parai tribal settlement in Amaravathi, and P Karuppasamy (29) of Thalinjivayal tribal settlement in Udumalaipet.

According to forest officials, based on a tip-off, a team of forest officials from Amaravathi forest range and personnel from the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB),Coimbatore, launched a search in the Parai settlement.Then the team questioned Surya and examined his mobile phone, on which they found a photograph of a female elephant's molar.

During questioning, Surya allegedly told the officials that Karuppusamy had sent him the photograph.

A separate team then went to Thalinjivayal and questioned Karuppusamy. During inquiry, he allegedly confessed that about a year ago, while he had gone into the forest to collect honey, he found a dead female elephant. He allegedly found and took one of its molars and concealed it in under a rock on the bank of the Thenaru River, about 500m from Thalinjivayal. He had later sent a photograph of the molar to Surya.