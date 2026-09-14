1,732 foot amputations performed on diabetics in Tiruchy in the last three years

TIRUCHY: Tamil Nadu’s ‘Padham Padhukappom Thittam’, aimed at preventing serious diabetic foot complications through early screening and intervention, has been used to identify and treat patients at risk in Tiruchy through the primary healthcare network.

Under the programme, health workers examine the feet of people with diabetes for ulcers, loss of sensation and other warning signs. While early detection and treatment can help prevent foot loss, doctors say amputation may become necessary when infection or tissue damage is advanced, both to stop its further spread and, in severe cases, to save the patient’s life.

Monitoring data compiled under the programme for the three years up to August 15, 2026 shows that 1,732 amputations were recorded among patients with diabetes in the 40-70 age group in Tiruchy. The severity ranged from removal of a toe or part of the foot to removal of the leg.

“The foot is examined first and the course of treatment is decided based on the condition. If the infection or tissue damage is limited, doctors try to save as much of the foot as possible. In advanced cases, removal of the affected portion may be necessary,” a Health Department official said.

“There are cases where removing a severely infected or dead portion of the foot prevents the infection from spreading further. In such situations, amputation can save the patient’s life, while doctors try to preserve the maximum possible portion of the limb,” the official added.