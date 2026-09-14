27-year-old stabs man to death during drunken brawl in Madhavaram, arrested

CHENNAI: A youth was arrested for allegedly stabbing a 46-year-old man to death near a playground in Madhavaram on Saturday night following a drunken altercation.

According to the Madhavaram police, Hari of Ganesh Nagar, who was a daily wage labourer, was on Saturday night walking near a playground in proximity to a Sivan temple when he brushed against Yesupatham alias Vicky (27), causing him to drop his phone. After an altercation, both left the spot, the police said. Vicky, who is a van driver, and Hari were drunk during the time, the police said.

Later, Hari returned in search of Vicky, carrying a kitchen knife. Finding him near the playground, he attacked the youth with the knife. Vicky fled the spot, only to return. When Hari attempted to attack him again, Vicky picked up a brick and threw it on him, causing him to fall. He then snatched the knife and stabbed Hari to death, the police said.

On information, the police sent Hari’s body to the Government Stanley Hospital for post-mortem and registered a case. They also arrested Vicky.