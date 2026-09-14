A Raja withdraws remarks against TVK minister C T R Nirmalkumar

CHENNAI: DMK deputy general secretary A Raja on Sunday withdrew his recent remarks against Electricity Minister C T R Nirmalkumar, after the comments had drawn flak from the CPM and from some sections within the DMK. Raja made the alleged derogatory remarks during a protest by the DMK in Chennai on Saturday.

CPM state secretary Shanmugam condemned Raja’s remarks, saying it was unacceptable for some DMK leaders to repeatedly make derogatory comments about women, while party cadre cheered them on.

He urged the DMK leadership to discipline anyone making disparaging remarks against women in public. In a post on X, he wrote, “Some DMK members continue to cross the line of dignity. I hope the DMK president will fulfil his duty of maintaining discipline.”

Raja expressed regret over the remarks, saying he had questioned the identity and truth of the person who had mocked the “identity” of a leader born out of sacrifice. “I have no hesitation in taking back my words. If you do not reform, you will be corrected,” he said.

In his response, Nirmalkumar accused the DMK of resorting to “vulgar speech or violence” whenever it is questioned about corruption, betrayal, or lies.

Amid the escalating exchange, DMK MP Kanimozhi, without referring to the controversy, posted a Thirukkural on X warning against poor self-restraint.