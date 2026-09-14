Armed gang gathers to celebrate jailed criminal’s birthday in Tirunelveli, eight held

TIRUNELVELI: Tirunelveli district police averted a possible crime by arresting eight persons, including five history-sheeters, who allegedly gathered with sickles to celebrate the birthday of jailed A+ category rowdy Naveen near Cheranmahadevi on Saturday night.

The arrested persons were identified as Balamurugan (C-category history-sheeter), Baskar (C-category), Ulli Pichaiya (B-category), Vel Ganesh (C-category), Mahesh Kannan, Subbaiah, alias Surya, (C-category), Muppidesh and Pechikutty, alias Ram.

According to a police statement, the group had gathered under a bridge on the Cheranmahadevi-Kooniyur road around 8.50 pm to cut a cake and celebrate Naveen’s birthday. Some of them were allegedly carrying sickles and were preparing to engage in criminal activities.

“On receiving information, the police patrol team rushed to the spot. On seeing the police, the group fled the spot. However, police managed to nab eight of them. A case was registered at the Cheranmahadevi police station and further legal action is under way,” said the police.

Police also seized 12 two-wheelers from the spot.

“Efforts are on to identify and arrest the others who fled from the scene,” the police said. Naveen, who is currently lodged in prison, faces several murder cases in different districts. One of the cases relates to the murder of Scheduled Caste man Deepak Raja, which triggered communal tension in southern districts in 2024. He was later detained under the Goondas Act.

In March this year, some MBC rowdies who went on a sickle-attack spree in Nanguneri Perumpathu village killing two persons and causing grievous cut injuries several other residents, allegedly raised slogans praising Naveen and his community.

Police had also taken legal action against some youths for hailing his alleged crimes on social media. The posters featuring Naveen with violent slogans have also been seen in Tirunelveli district during family functions and festivals.