Bypoll results should mark TVK’s decline: Udhayanidhi to cadre

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday urged the DMK cadre to ensure the party’s victory in the upcoming bypolls to two Assembly constituencies, saying the results should mark the beginning of the ruling TVK government’s decline.

Speaking at the wedding of Velachery party youth wing organiser Dinesh with Elizabeth Michelle in Chennai, Udhayanidhi accused the state government of renaming schemes introduced by the previous DMK regime while failing to address problems faced by the people.

“The victory in these bypolls should be the beginning of the downfall of those in power. We must all take a pledge to teach this dummy chief minister and the rulers a fitting lesson,” he said.

Udhayanidhi alleged that people across the state were grappling with frequent power cuts, a deterioration in law and order, rising prices and shortages of essential commodities, including rice and pulses.

He said the government has failed to fulfil several promises made before coming to power and was instead claiming credit for schemes launched by the previous DMK government.

“They are putting stickers on all the schemes brought by our government and spreading a false narrative as though they introduced them,” he alleged.

Udhayanidhi also alleged that the TVK had come to power after “buying” MLAs from another party, and said the defections have now led to bypolls in two constituencies (Dharapuram and Madurantakam).

Referring to the DMK’s political journey, he said the party was nearing its 77th year and it had seen both victories and defeats over the past 76 years. Despite losing the 2026 Assembly elections, he said the DMK remained a strong Opposition and continued to stand with the people.