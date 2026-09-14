De-addiction centres to come up in all constituencies, says K Vignesh

DINDIGUL: The state government plans to establish de-addiction centres in all 234 Assembly constituencies, Minister for Prohibition and Excise K Vignesh said in Dindigul on Sunday.

“Currently, there are only 25 de-addiction centres run by the health department in Tamil Nadu. We are planning to establish centres in all 234 Assembly constituencies,” Vignesh said.

He said the allocation for expanding the centres would be increased. While only `5 crore was allocated last year, the government has earmarked `10 crore this year to rehabilitate and support families affected by alcoholism among breadwinners.

The minister also said the online payment facility introduced for liquor purchases at Tasmac bars had received a good response. “This is not considered direct sale. Customers can purchase liquor from the outlet by submitting the receipt,” he said, adding that the system had worked well in urban areas and sales worth around `7 lakh had been recorded so far.