Despite years of pleas by locals, library in Perali yet to get permanent building

The existing building also lacks adequate space and basic facilities like toilets, tables and chairs. Consequently, visitors are sometimes forced to sit outside the building while reading. Residents said they have been submitting petitions at the collectorate for the past three years, seeking a permanent building for the library. But so far no action has been taken.

S Ragavan, a resident of Perali, told TNIE, “The library has been shifted from one place to another because it does not have its own building. This is causing inconvenience to students and other readers. Although the Revenue Department has identified a site, there has been no progress in providing a permanent building.”

He added, “Every time we approach the authorities, our requests are ignored. At least, the Rural Development Department should give an NOC to the Public Libraries department so that they can build a permanent library. A proper library with basic facilities would greatly benefit students preparing for competitive examinations.”

An official from the Rural Development Department in Perambalur told TNIE, “We are aware of the issue. Action will be taken based on the availability of funds and necessary approvals.”