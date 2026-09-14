Emerald Murugan idol stolen from Nadu Palani temple found in quarry, three detained

CHENNAI: Nearly two weeks after an emerald idol, measuring two-and-a-half feet in height, of Balamurugan Dhandayuthapani Swamy was reported stolen from the Nadu Palani temple near Madurantakam in Chengalpattu district, the police recovered it from an abandoned quarry nearby on Sunday and detained three men in connection with the incident.
According to the Chithamur police, the three suspects, all from Ariyalur district, have no previous criminal cases against them. They were questioned on Sunday to ascertain whether others were involved in the theft and whether they had attempted to find a buyer for the idol. The police said they would be produced before a magistrate on Monday after completion of arrest formalities.
As part of the investigation, special teams examined footage from more than 100 CCTV cameras and questioned over 20 habitual offenders.
A police official told TNIE that the burglars had buried the idol at the abandoned quarry about 1 km from the temple after stealing it. On Sunday morning, the police noticed suspicious activity near the quarry and found the three men there. They were detained and questioned, following which the idol was recovered, the official said.
The hilltop Sri Maragatha Bala Dhandayuthapani Murugan Temple at Perungaranai, popularly known as Nadu Palani, is managed by a private trust. The sanctum is protected by three iron doors and the temple is equipped with security alarms and CCTV cameras.
On the night of September 1, the burglars allegedly disabled the alarm system and tampered with the CCTV cameras before breaking into the sanctum to steal the emerald idol along with silver articles. The theft was discovered the following morning.
The Chithamur police subsequently registered a case on various charges, including the theft of an idol or icon from a place of worship. Special teams were formed to nab the suspects.
While the police said the current value of the idol is yet to be ascertained, an earlier department statement had stated that it was installed in 2008 through the Mysuru-based Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji Trust and that it was then valued at around Rs 3 lakh.
TIMELINE
On September 1, burglars disable alarm system and tamper with the CCTV cameras and steal the idol
Burglars bury the idol at an abandoned quarry about 1 km from the temple
On Sunday morning, police notice suspicious activity near the quarry and find three men there
They are detained and questioned, following which the idol was recovered