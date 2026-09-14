Emerald Murugan idol stolen from Nadu Palani temple found in quarry, three detained

CHENNAI: Nearly two weeks after an emerald idol, measuring two-and-a-half feet in height, of Balamurugan Dhandayuthapani Swamy was reported stolen from the Nadu Palani temple near Madurantakam in Chengalpattu district, the police recovered it from an abandoned quarry nearby on Sunday and detained three men in connection with the incident.

According to the Chithamur police, the three suspects, all from Ariyalur district, have no previous criminal cases against them. They were questioned on Sunday to ascertain whether others were involved in the theft and whether they had attempted to find a buyer for the idol. The police said they would be produced before a magistrate on Monday after completion of arrest formalities.

As part of the investigation, special teams examined footage from more than 100 CCTV cameras and questioned over 20 habitual offenders.

A police official told TNIE that the burglars had buried the idol at the abandoned quarry about 1 km from the temple after stealing it. On Sunday morning, the police noticed suspicious activity near the quarry and found the three men there. They were detained and questioned, following which the idol was recovered, the official said.