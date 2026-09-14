Festive demand pushes flower prices in Dharmapuri

DHARMAPURI: Flower prices have skyrocketed in Dharmapuri's wholesale and retail markets, ahead of Vinayagar Chaturthi celebrations. The price hike is driven by intense festive demand combined with reduced supply due to erratic weather, with rates for staples like jasmine and crossandra having doubled across the district.

In Dharmapuri, due to the apt climatic conditions, flowers like Crossandra, Jasmine, Chrysanthemum, and many other varieties are cultivated across about 8,300 hectares annually. Usually, the district's low rainfall provides a thriving atmosphere for flowers to bloom, ensuring a regular market supply.

However, the impacts of El Niño and erratic climatic conditions have reduced supply due to a lack of rainfall. This, coupled with the high demand in the market over the festival season, has led to increased prices. Traders reported that prices have doubled in the market over the past week.

Speaking to TNIE, R Ravinderan, a flower trader said, "The price of Crossandra was Rs 700 per kg last week and increased to Rs 1,600. Star Jasmine (Sanna Malli) which was Rs 500 per kg rose to Rs 1,000, Royal Jasmine rose to Rs 800 per kg, and Oleander prices were Rs 350 to Rs 400 depending on the variety. Magnolia prices also increased to Rs 400 per kg. Chrysanthemum, which was Rs 120 rose to Rs 240 per kg. Almost all flower prices have increased by 50% due to demand."

B Selvi, a flower trader at the Dharmapuri bus stand said, "In this season, flower demand is high due to the decorations for Vinayagar statues. Furthermore, many people conduct poojas in their homes, and these ceremonies require flowers. Earlier this month, we had many auspicious days (Muhurtham) which drove the high flower demand."

However, officials in the Agirculture Marketing department said, "The seasonal surge in demand will continue till Deepavali. In the upcoming weeks, the price would drop and surge again during the Pooja holidays and then again during Deepavali."